Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, oldest member of Senate, hospitalized with infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the oldest member of the U.S. Senate, has been hospitalized in the Washington area with an infection and is receiving antibiotic infusions, his office said Tuesday.

Grassley, 90, will return to work “as soon as possible following doctors' orders,” his office said in a statement, and he is in good spirits. The statement did not give any additional details about his condition.

The Iowa Republican had hip surgery last year and briefly used a scooter to get around. But the eight-term senator, who was long known for his daily early morning runs, has appeared otherwise healthy in the halls of Congress even as he became the Senate's only nonagenarian in September.