BreakingNews
Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins
Nation & World News

Iowa Republican shelves bill to criminalize death of an "unborn person" because of IVF concerns

A bill that would have criminalized the death of an “unborn person” has been shelved in Iowa after a Senate Republican joined Democrats in voicing concerns about the potential impact for in vitro fertilization after an Alabama court found frozen embryos can be considered children
FILE - The Iowa Capitol is visible before sunrise, Jan. 12, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. A bill that would have criminalized the death of an “unborn person” has been shelved in Iowa after a Senate Republican joined Democrats in voicing concerns about the potential impact on in vitro fertilization after an Alabama court found frozen embryos can be considered children. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The Iowa Capitol is visible before sunrise, Jan. 12, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa. A bill that would have criminalized the death of an “unborn person” has been shelved in Iowa after a Senate Republican joined Democrats in voicing concerns about the potential impact on in vitro fertilization after an Alabama court found frozen embryos can be considered children. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By HANNAH FINGERHUT – Associated Press
1 hour ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A bill that would have criminalized the death of an "unborn person" has been shelved in Iowa after a Senate Republican joined Democrats in voicing concerns about the potential impact on in vitro fertilization after an Alabama court found frozen embryos can be considered children.

The Senate declined to consider the bill, which was approved by the House last week. It would have amended the language to pertain to “causing of death of, or serious injury to, an unborn person,” defined as "an individual organism of the species homo sapiens from fertilization to live birth.”

Iowa’s law currently outlines penalties for termination or serious injury to a “human pregnancy.”

Republican Sen. Brad Zaun, who leads the Senate judiciary committee, did not assign the bill to a subcommittee because he was concerned about the “unintended consequences” for IVF, he told reporters.

Before voting on the House floor, Democrats raised the Alabama case, warning that the proposed language would pose a risk to the procedure that helps some women become pregnant.

Iowa Republican Rep. Skyler Wheeler said the bill was much simpler than Democrats were suggesting, and that they were “trying to turn this into a conversation that it is not."

After the Senate rejected the bill, the chair of the House judiciary committee, Rep. Steven Holt, said they did not believe IVF was at risk because of differences in Iowa and Alabama's constitutions. Still, Holt said, he understood the concerns and said it's “certainly a discussion we’ve got to have before we would move it on" in the future.

The majority ruling of Alabama’s Supreme Court treated an embryo the same as a child or gestating fetus under the state’s wrongful death law, explicitly stating “unborn children are ‘children.’” That led three major providers of IVF in Alabama to pause services because of concerns about liabilities.

The bill in Iowa was one of many being considered by state Legislatures around the country that would expand legal and constitutional protections for embryos and fetuses, a long-time goal of the anti-abortion movement.

Democratic Rep. Jennifer Konfrst criticized House Republicans for the initial denial that IVF was at stake, which Democrats had warned before it passed.

“They got caught running a bill that did more than they said. They mocked us when we said it did that. And then other Republicans pulled the bill because it did just what we said,” Konfrst told reporters Thursday. “That is politics at its worst.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins 2h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Desmond Ridder traded to Arizona for wide receiver Rondale Moore
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Instagram posts of decapitated baby lead to ruling against autopsy doctor
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Senate chairman denies critics of Georgia water bill chance to speak
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Senate chairman denies critics of Georgia water bill chance to speak
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says he's putting together investor group to buy...
6m ago
US military chief tours arms plants with GOP lawmakers to show that Ukraine aid boosts...
9m ago
In a first, Vice President Harris tours Minnesota clinic that performs abortions
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
6h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do