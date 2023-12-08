Iowa pilot flying again after waterfowl crashed through windshield of his helicopter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa helicopter pilot is back in the air, two weeks after a waterfowl smashed through the windshield of his chopper and knocked him for a loop.

Pilot Troy McCormick told KCAU-TV that he's lucky he wasn't hurt worse on Nov. 23 when what he believed was a duck came crashing through the windshield. He returned to work Wednesday.

McCormick flies for Wings Rescue in Sioux City. He was en route to Storm Lake Hospital to pick up a patient. The chopper was near the hospital, “and just about that time, ‘wham!’” McCormick recalled. "The bird came through the windscreen and hit me right in the side of the head here, ‘boom,’ and then exploded all over in the inside of the aircraft.”