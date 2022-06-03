Iowa Democrats hope changes help it salvage leadoff caucuses

One change would allow Iowa Democrats to submit presidential preference cards by mail or in person before caucus night. Critics have long argued that the caucuses, held in the dead of winter at the dawn of a presidential election year, have prevented older adults, disabled people and shift workers from being able to take part.

The second change would eliminate the rule that required a candidate to receive support from at least 15% of the participants at any of the more than 1,600 caucus precincts. The rule forced supporters of candidates who didn’t meet the threshold to find a different candidate or remain uncommitted, a confusing procedure — especially amid heavy turnout.