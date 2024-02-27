Iowa county is missing $524,284 after employee transferred it in response to fake email

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in one eastern Iowa county are trying to track down $524,284 they believe was stolen when an employee transferred it in response to a fake email message that appeared to be from the city of Dyersville.

Dubuque County officials announced the money was missing Monday, according to the Telegraph Herald.

The county auditor and sheriff learned the money was missing when Dyersville officials asked about the status of the transfer after the county had already made it.