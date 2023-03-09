Iowa athletics department to cover full race bias settlement

The lawsuit was filed in November 2020 by 12 Black former players, including star running back Akrum Wadley and career receptions leader Kevonte Martin-Manley. They alleged they were demeaned with racial slurs, forced to abandon Black hairstyles, fashion and culture to fit the “Iowa Way” promoted by coach Kirk Ferentz, and retaliated against for speaking out.

The players initially sought $20 million in damages plus the firings of athletic director Gary Barta, Ferentz and his son and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

Sand agreed that Barta should be fired, noting four discrimination cases totaling nearly $7 million in damages under Barta’s watch.

“I can’t imagine a private company that would still have someone at the helm after four discrimination lawsuits under that person’s leadership,” he said at his news conference Monday.

Wilson has declined to discuss whether Barta will be fired.

Kirk Ferentz has said he was “greatly disappointed” with the settlement and how it was resolved. He said "the parties originally named disagree with the decision to settle, fully believing that the case would have been dismissed with prejudice before trial.”

He added that the coaches were dropped from the lawsuit and “there is no admission of any wrongdoing.”

Damario Solomon-Simmons, a Tulsa-based civil rights attorney who represented the ex-players, blasted Ferentz for his comments, saying Black Hawkeyes players will continue to be at risk of harassment "as long as Kirk Ferentz is in charge.”

