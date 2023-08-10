Iowa aims for the women's basketball attendance record at Kinnick in preseason game with DePaul

Iowa will attempt to set the all-time women’s basketball attendance record when it hosts DePaul in an outdoor exhibition at 69,000-seat Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 15

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
46 minutes ago
X

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will attempt to set the all-time women's basketball attendance record when it hosts DePaul in an outdoor exhibition at 69,000-seat Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 15, the school announced Thursday.

“I know if anyone can do it, Hawkeye fans can and will,” coach Lisa Bluder said.

The state of Iowa has a long history of supporting girls and women's basketball. The Hawkeyes were second nationally in attendance last season with an average of 11,143 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The women's basketball attendance record of 29,619 was set in the 2002 national title game between Connecticut and Oklahoma in San Antonio’s Alamodome.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. A portion of the tickets will be sold for $20 and honored if the game is moved indoors because of inclement weather. Tickets sold for $10 are non-refundable.

The Hawkeyes were 31-7 and national runners-up to LSU last season, and they return Collegiate Women's Athlete of the Year Caitlin Clark. DePaul was 16-17.

“So much for closed-door scrimmages," DePaul coach Doug Bruno said. “We are thrilled to be able to play Iowa, the reigning national runner-ups in a game for charity inside Kinnick Stadium. The opportunity to compete against Caitlin Clark, one of the best players in the country, will be a great test for our team.”

___

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Feds raise hurricane season forecast to ‘above normal’ number of storms2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hartsfield-Jackson revamp of concessions to be stretched out over years
3h ago

Credit: AP

Kemp’s limited Medicaid expansion approves 265 to enroll in first month
6m ago

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

EPA decision in Alabama raises questions about Georgia Power’s coal ash
6h ago

Credit: bandres@ajc.com

EPA decision in Alabama raises questions about Georgia Power’s coal ash
6h ago

Credit: Adam Van Brimmer

A family’s grief to be laid to rest along with Korean War soldier’s remains
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Even with due diligence, AP Top 25 voters know preseason ballot is an educated-guessing...
5m ago
How to help or donate in response to the deadly wildfire in Maui
9m ago
Western officials: Niger junta warned they'd kill deposed president after any military...
9m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Beyoncé, Light Up the Corners and more
3h ago
Fresh produce near you: AJC guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
5 things to know: Cobb teacher faces hearing Thursday over divisive book
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top