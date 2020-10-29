IOM: 140 dead in weekend migrant ship sinking off Senegal

About 200 passengers set off in the vessel from the Senegalese town of Mbour on Saturday, heading for Spain's Canary Islands, but the boat soon caught fire and sank off Senegal's northwestern coast near Saint Louis. Fifty-nine passengers were saved, IOM said.

The deadliest shipwreck comes as the number of boats trying to reach the Canary Islands from Senegal's shores has “significantly increased in recent weeks," the U.N. migration agency said.