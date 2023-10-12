Exclusive
Chef G. Garvin to head culinary operations for State Farm Arena and Atlanta Hawks

IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating Ukrainian sports regions

The Russian Olympic Committee has been suspended by the IOC for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 3 minutes ago

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC on Thursday for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine.

Last week, Russian Olympic officials provoked the dispute by including the sports councils in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia as its members.

“(This) unilateral decision,” the International Olympic Committee said in a statement, “constitutes a breach of the Olympic Charter because it violates the territorial integrity of the NOC of Ukraine, as recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in accordance with the Olympic Charter.”

The provocation in sports politics finally pushed the IOC to suspend the Russian Olympic body, a move which it has resisted during the near 20 months since the country invaded Ukraine.

The decision by the IOC executive board comes seven months after it publicly supported Russian athletes by advising governing bodies of Olympic sports to find ways of returning them to international competitions ahead of next year's Paris Olympics.

That IOC policy to ease a blanket ban was in defiance of calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and many Ukrainian athletes to maintain the exclusion of athletes from Russia and Belarus.

Those vetting processes by different sports will continue despite the IOC suspension imposed Thursday, which does not affect Belarus.

“The suspension of the national Olympic committee doesn’t affect in any way the participation of independent athletes,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said at a news conference after the board meeting.

Adams said the Russian Olympic Committee had been informed of its suspension before the IOC announced it publicly.

Russia remains excluded from international events in team sports.

___

AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Library of Congress (left), Consulate-General of Japan in Atlanta (right)

Georgia leaders leverage 50-year history of Japanese business ties5h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Hawks

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Chef G. Garvin to head culinary operations for State Farm Arena and Atlanta Hawks
47m ago

Game time changed for Braves-Phillies Game 4
9h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brookhaven joins suburban downtown arms race with $78M City Hall
5h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brookhaven joins suburban downtown arms race with $78M City Hall
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman arrested after 3 stabbed, including police officer, at Atlanta airport
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump says Netanyahu 'let us down' before the 2020 airstrike that killed a top Iranian...
6m ago
Thai and Filipino workers filling labor gap in Israel get caught up in war between Israel...
11m ago
US inflation eased slightly last month as price increases extend slow descent
13m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
18m ago
Not out: Preview of Braves Game 4, recap of Game 3 in today’s ePaper
3h ago
Game time changed for Braves-Phillies Game 4 on Thursday
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top