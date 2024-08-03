IOC leader says 'hate speech' directed at Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting at Olympics is unacceptable

PARIS (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach said Saturday the "hate speech" directed at boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting at the Paris Olympics is "totally unacceptable."

“We will not take part in a politically motivated … cultural war,” Bach said at a news briefing

Khelif of Algeria and Lin of Taiwan have been subjected to days of global scrutiny about their gender. Both women were disqualified at the 2023 world championships.