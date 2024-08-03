Nation & World News

IOC leader says 'hate speech' directed at Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting at Olympics is unacceptable

IOC President Thomas Bach says the “hate speech” directed at two women boxers at the Paris Olympics is “totally unacceptable.”
Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, walks beside Italy's Angela Carini after their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Algeria's Imane Khelif, right, walks beside Italy's Angela Carini after their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Updated 20 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach said Saturday the "hate speech" directed at boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting at the Paris Olympics is "totally unacceptable."

“We will not take part in a politically motivated … cultural war,” Bach said at a news briefing

Khelif of Algeria and Lin of Taiwan have been subjected to days of global scrutiny about their gender. Both women were disqualified at the 2023 world championships.

The Russian-led International Boxing Association — which has been banished from the Olympics by the IOC in a yearslong dispute — removed them from the worlds 16 months ago in India citing gender-based tests that are still unspecified and unproven.

“We have two boxers who are born as women, who have been raised as women, who have a passport as a woman and have competed for many years as women,” Bach said. “Some want to own a definition of who is a women.”

Both Khelif and Lin competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and did not win medals.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting reacts after defeating Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova in their women's 57 kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

IOC President Thomas Bach attends at the men's men -81kg bronze medal match in team judo competition at Champ-de-Mars Arena during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Vitriol about female boxer Imane Khelif fuels concern of backlash against LGBTQ+ and...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Imane Khelif's Olympic participation decried in letter from her next opponent's boxing...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Who is Imane Khelif? Algerian boxer facing gender outcry had modest success before...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Who is Italian boxer Angela Carini and why did she quit her fight against Imane Khelif?
The Latest
Florida deputy killed and 2 officers wounded in ambush shooting, police say10m ago
Somali police say 32 people died in an attack on a beach hotel. Al-Shabab claimed...19m ago
Gambia may have upheld its ban on female cutting, but the fight goes on away from...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Viral Kendrick Lamar-spitting Dem from Harris rally speaks
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
Russian hacker prosecuted in Georgia among prisoners swapped by U.S.