IOC leader Bach quizzed by Ukrainian Olympic athlete on Russia issue for 2024 Paris Games

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By GRAHAM DUNBAR – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X
IOC president Thomas Bach has been quizzed by a Ukrainian Olympic athlete at his headquarters about needing to keep Russians out of the 2024 Paris Games

GENEVA (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach was quizzed by a Ukrainian Olympic athlete on Thursday about needing to keep Russians out of the 2024 Paris Games before he went to see the high jump event of another Ukrainian who had criticized him one day earlier.

Ukrainian track and field teammates Viktoriia Tkachuk and Yaroslava Mahuchikh came to the International Olympic Committee’s home city of Lausanne in Switzerland for the annual meet in the global Diamond League series.

Two-time Olympian Tkachuk was among about 15 athletes who took up the IOC's invitation to visit its offices and meet Bach, who has this year urged sports bodies to let some Russians with neutral status compete in qualifying events for Paris. He has also criticized Ukraine's government for trying to stop its athletes competing in the same events as Russians.

Tkachuk used the time to give Bach a rare face-to-face meeting with a Ukrainian athlete and "insist on the need to isolate Russia from international competitions," she later wrote in an Instagram post.

"Great to speak with them and to hear their views," Bach said on the IOC's Twitter account, "wishing them good luck on their journey" to Paris next year.

Tkachuk was joined at the IOC by another 400 meters hurdles runner from Ukraine, Anna Ryzhykova. They finished sixth and fifth, respectively, in the Olympic final at Tokyo two years ago won by American Sydney McLaughlin in a world-record time.

Mahuchikh was a Ukrainian standout in Tokyo, taking high jump bronze aged just 19, and has spoken out since the war started 16 months ago. The Dnipro native believes Russia and its military ally Belarus should be excluded from international sports including the Paris Olympics.

Track and field’s World Athletics has banished all Russians because of the war, including Olympic high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene.

However, some Olympic sports have let Russian athletes compete – once evaluated that they do not actively support the war, nor are contacted to the military -- while key Summer Games sports swimming and gymnastics are weighing decisions.

Bach insists the Olympics have a mission to bring the world together in sports and that it would be discrimination to exclude Russians and Belarusians just because of their passport.

Mahuchikh did not go to the IOC headquarters Thursday while preparing to compete, though Bach did come to see her early-evening city event held in a downtown shopping area. The rest of the Diamond League meet is on Friday at the storied Pontaise stadium.

The top-ranked Ukrainian’s best leap of 1.97 meters placed third as Australian Nicola Olyslagers won with a world-leading mark this season of 2.02. That tied her lifetime best which earned silver in Tokyo.

Iryna Gerashchenko of Ukraine was second with her career-best 2.00 meters. She competed with ribbons in Ukraine’s national colors of yellow and blue tying her long hair into a ponytail and wore a national flag badge pinned to her warm-up shirt.

___

AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New Georgia law expands restrictions on sex offenders 3h ago

Credit: Photo provided by DeKalb County School District

Devon Horton starts as DeKalb’s superintendent amid hope and skepticism
52m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DOE says Georgia’s clean energy sector has grown; larger surge expected
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Ever thought, ‘Atlanta traffic is garbage’? You have no idea how right you were
4h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Ever thought, ‘Atlanta traffic is garbage’? You have no idea how right you were
4h ago

Credit: Contrb

Atlanta church with Pride flag vandalized again
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ex-GOP Ohio House speaker sentenced to 20 years for role in $60M bribery scheme; appeal...
4m ago
California's historic work on possible Black reparations moves to the Legislature
5m ago
Pirates-Padres game delayed 45 minutes due to poor air quality from wildfires
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action ruling means to Georgia students
5h ago
If your July 4th holiday begins at the airport, read this first:
8h ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top