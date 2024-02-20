Investment firm Arkhouse nominates slate of directors for Macy's board as takeover talks stall

Arkhouse Management is nominating nine people for Macy's board of directors, igniting a proxy battle after the department store operator rejected a $5.8 billion takeover offer from the investment firm and Brigade Capital Management.

Arkhouse and Brigade had offered $21 for each of the remaining shares in Macy’s they don’t already own. Macy’s said at the time that its board reviewed the investment firms’ proposal and not only had concerns about the financing plan, but also felt there was a “lack of compelling value.”

Macy's Inc. said Tuesday that it had been seeking additional financing information from Arkhouse and Brigade to possibly advance talks with its board. But Macy's said instead of making an attempt to provide additional information, Arkhouse sent a letter earlier this month requesting that the company extend its director nomination window by 10 days.