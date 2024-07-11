Investigators behind Mueller Report on Trump and Russia will share 'inside story' in upcoming book

Nation & World News

NEW YORK (AP) — The team assembled by special counsel Robert S. Mueller to investigate alleged Russian interference and ties to Donald Trump's campaign during the 2016 election will have a book out this fall.

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that “Interference: The Inside Story of Trump, Russia, and the Mueller Investigation” will be released Sept. 24, within weeks of the 2024 election. The book was written by Aaron Zebley, James Quarles, and Andrew Goldstein, with an introduction by Mueller, whose report was issued in 2019.

“With vivid detail and unwavering honesty, the authors offer a rare glimpse into the minds of those who stood at the forefront of the investigation, including the pressures and dilemmas they faced as our criminal justice system and the rule of law were put to the test,” the publisher's announcement reads in part.

In the Mueller Report, investigators found that there was no collusion with Russia, while also documenting multiple occasions when Trump tried to curtail or influence their probe.

