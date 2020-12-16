Investigation opened after women's symbol put on Polish flag

Those who support the movement for women's rights argue that the lightning bolt doesn't amount to insulting the flag, noting that other symbols in the past have been included with the Polish flag without causing controversy.

They worry that it is an attempt to instill fear in protesters, though others said they now expect to see more flags with the lightning bolt at future protests.

The Women's Strike has organized mass nationwide anti-government protests after a high court ruled Oct. 22 to ban abortions even when the fetus has congenital defects. The ruling would further tighten one of Europe's most restrictive abortion laws.

Three women in Poland have also been charged and face up to two years in jail for “insulting religious beliefs" after sharing posters of the Virgin Mary with a halo in the rainbow colors of the LGBT flag. That was a protest against anti-LGBT language by authorities.

Last month, Amnesty International said such activities should be protected by freedom of expression guarantees.

“Given the complete lack of evidence of a crime here, it is clear that these three women are being tried for their peaceful activism,” said Catrinel Motoc, Amnesty International’s senior Europe campaigner.