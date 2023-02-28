BreakingNews
Suspect indicted in Buckhead grandmother’s stabbing death
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Investigation of powder in air reveals it was pollen

National & World News
1 hour ago
West Virginia officials investigating reports of a powder in the air and on some vehicles in the mid-Atlantic have determined the source: pollen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials investigating reports of a powder in the air and on some vehicles in the mid-Atlantic have determined the source: pollen.

Final results from the dust samples collected Friday in the state's Eastern Panhandle indicated the material is predominantly pollen, with trace amounts of mineral matter, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement Monday. The samples were analyzed by West Virginia University’s Department of Geology and Geography.

The agency began investigating after residents reported seeing the substance across multiple counties late Thursday night.

Social media users posted about seeing the powder in the air and on cars on Friday in West Virginia, northern Virginia and Maryland.

The West Virginia lab was testing the dust to determine if it was related to dust storms in the Midwest, the Department of Environmental Protection statement said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: PALMERHOUSE PROPER

Former Atlanta United star Josef Martinez’s Sandy Springs home on sale for $2.1 million5h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Bernice King, Ashley Bell lead Black ATL investors’ purchase of Utah bank
2h ago

Atlanta homeowners win $12 million in federal lawsuit over Beltline
9h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington highlight Bulldogs at NFL combine
5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Stetson Bennett, Darnell Washington highlight Bulldogs at NFL combine
5h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Buckhead businesses urge senators to reject cityhood push
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nate Oats apologizes for Brandon Miller's pregame pat-down
6m ago
UK's Sunak tries to win over skeptics to his Brexit deal
6m ago
Phillies' Song throws off mound, knows challenges ahead
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Jamestown

Timber frame office building at Ponce City Market Atlanta starts to rise
9h ago
Supreme Court hearing on student loan forgiveness: What it means for Georgians
It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top