ajc logo
X

Intl court, EU agency publish evidence-collecting guidelines

National & World News
By MIKE CORDER, Associated Press
2 hours ago
The International Criminal Court chief prosecutor and European Union judicial cooperation agency Eurojust have launched a set of guidelines for nongovernmental organizations collecting evidence of atrocities in Ukraine and elsewhere around the world

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court chief prosecutor and European Union judicial cooperation agency Eurojust have launched a set of guidelines for nongovernmental organizations collecting evidence of atrocities in Ukraine and elsewhere around the world.

“With the war in Ukraine, peace and justice are under the most severe pressure, and accountability for core international crimes and violations of human rights is more than ever essential for international criminal justice," Eurojust President Ladislav Hamran said in a statement Wednesday.

He said the guidelines will be "a key building block in efforts of authorities and civil society organisations to collect and preserve information and evidence that may become admissible in court.”

They include advice on approaching and interviewing vulnerable witnesses, dealing with documents, digital information and items that could be evidence as well as storing, analyzing and keeping the information and potential pieces of evidence secure.

Allegations of atrocities by Russian forces fighting in the nearly seven-month war in Ukraine have again come to the fore in recent days as Ukrainian forces have recaptured parts of their country and discovered mass graves and possible torture sites.

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan has opened an investigation in Ukraine and sent teams to gather evidence. Other nations also are supporting investigation efforts by sending experts. The prosecutor hasn't yet announced any charges linked to the conflict.

In March, Eurojust helped set up a Joint Investigation Team with Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine. The ICC prosecution also agreed to participate in the team and in May it was broadened when Slovakia, Estonia and Latvia joined.

Khan said NGOs are “critical partners in our common goal to achieve accountability for international crimes. Now more than ever we must work together to strengthen our common work towards justice.”

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Editors' Picks
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying16h ago
FDA favors updated COVID boosters for fall

What you need to know about the new COVID-19 vaccine boosters
16h ago
Surveillance video of the Coffee County elections office shows green voter check-in tablets, called PollPads, on a table while tech experts and supporters of then-President Donald Trump examined elections equipment on Jan. 7, 2021. From left: Coffee County Republican Party Chairwoman Cathy Latham (seated), Paul Maggio of SullivanStrickler, bail bondsman Scott Hall, county elections board member Eric Chaney, an unnamed analyst, and county Elections Director Misty Hampton. Source: Coffee County

Credit: Coffee County

Surveillance video surfaces from inside Coffee County elections office
22h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
14h ago
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins has no good argument for critics
14h ago
Growing number of Georgia women traveling out of state for abortions

AJC poll: Abortion isn’t top issue for many Georgia voters
1h ago
The Latest
Tracie Revis, left, a citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation, and Seth Clark, mayor pro-tem of Macon, stand at the approach to the Earth Lodge, where Native Americans held council meetings for 1,000 years until their forced removal in the 1820s, on Aug. 22, 2022, in Macon, Ga. Revis and Clark are co-directors of an initiative to bring 50 miles of the Ocmulgee River under federal protection as a national park. (AP Photo/Sharon Johnson)

Credit: Mike Stewart

The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
10m ago
Putin sets partial military call-up, won’t ‘bluff’ on nukes
12m ago
EXPLAINER: How steep Fed rate hikes affect your finances
18m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielders Robbie Grossman (from left), Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuna celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Race for NL East still tight as Braves clinch playoff spot
17h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
21h ago
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top