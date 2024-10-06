Nation & World News

International rescue teams arrive in Bosnia after devastating floods and landslides

Rescue teams from Bosnia’s neighbors and European Union countries are joining efforts to clear rubble and find people still missing after floods and landslides devastated parts of the Balkan country
An aerial view shows the area destroyed by a landslide in Donja Jablanica, Bosnia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

An aerial view shows the area destroyed by a landslide in Donja Jablanica, Bosnia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
2 hours ago

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Rescue teams from Bosnia's neighbors and European Union countries on Sunday were joining efforts to clear the rubble and find people still missing from floods and landslides that devastated parts of the Balkan country.

Bosnia sought EU help after a heavy rainstorm overnight on Friday left entire areas under water and debris destroyed roads and bridges, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens.

Officials said that at least 10 people are still unaccounted for, many of them in the village of Donja Jablanica, in southern Bosnia, which was almost completely buried in rocks and rubble from a quarry on a hill above.

Residents there have said they heard a thundering rumble and saw houses disappear before their eyes.

Luigi Soreca, who heads the EU mission in Bosnia, said on X that the EU stands with Bosnia and that teams are arriving to help. Bosnia is a candidate country for membership in the 27-nation bloc.

Authorities said Croatian rescuers have already arrived while a team from Serbia is expected to be deployed in the afternoon, followed by a Slovenian team with dogs. Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Czechia and Turkey have also offered help, a government statement said.

Sunday is the date of a local election in Bosnia. Election authorities have postponed voting in the flood-hit regions, but the flooding has overshadowed the vote across the country.

Ismeta Bucalovic, a resident of Sarajevo, Bosnia's capital, said “we are all overwhelmed by these flooding events. We all think only about that.”

Impoverished and ethnically divided, Bosnia has struggled to recover after the brutal war in 1992-95. The country is plagued by political bickering and corruption, stalling its EU bid.

Members of the mountain rescue service carry a body of a person killed by a landslide in the flooded village of Donja Jablanica, Bosnia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Bosnian soldier inspects a damaged house after floods and landslides in the village of Donja Jablanica, Bosnia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man votes for a municipal election at a polling station in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman casts her vote for a municipal election at a polling station in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rescuers search for missing people after floods and landslides in the village of Donja Jablanica, Bosnia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rainstorms and heavy floods hit large parts of Bosnia, killing at least 16 people
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rescue teams search for missing after floods, landslides kill at least 16 in Bosnia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Russia downs over 100 Ukrainian drones in one of the largest barrages of the war
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A likely Russian artillery strike kills at least 6 at a Ukrainian market
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner rallies past Tomas Martin Etcheverry to reach 4th round in Shanghai10m ago
Chaos hits AP poll with 4 teams ranked in the top 11 losing to unranked opponents15m ago
A strike on a mosque kills 19 as Israel bombards northern Gaza and southern Beirut26m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship