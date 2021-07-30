International court drops Simone Gbagbo arrest warrant

In 2017, a court in Ivory Coast found Simone Gbagbo not guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity for her alleged role in abuses following the 2010 election. She was convicted two years earlier of crimes against the state and sentenced to 20 years, but was released after being granted amnesty in 2018.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara met on Tuesday with Laurent Gbagbo, who returned home last month, in an attempt to ease political tensions that have persisted in the West African nation since their last meeting more than a decade ago.

Gbagbo’s refusal to concede defeat in the 2010 election led to months of clashes between their supporters that left more than 3,000 people dead. Ouattara ultimately prevailed and has been the president of Ivory Coast ever since