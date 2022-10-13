ajc logo
International climate change bodies win humanity award

National & World News
9 minutes ago
A prize worth 1 million euros ($970,000) is being awarded to two intergovernmental bodies for their work on climate change

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A prize worth 1 million euros ($970,000) is being awarded to two intergovernmental bodies for their work on climate change.

Organizers of the annual Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity announced Thursday that this year’s winners are the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is president of the prize's jury, said the award would help keep the issue of climate change in the public mind even as Russia's war in Ukraine and its consequences compete for attention.

The IPCC is a U.N. body which since 1998 has encouraged scientific research and supported government efforts to combat climate change. It shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.

The IPBES is an independent organization established in 2012 to smooth the transfer of information between scientists and governments.

The prize was created in 2020 by the Lisbon, Portugal-based Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation to recognize important contributions toward mitigating and adapting to climate change.

It has previously honored climate activist Greta Thunberg.

