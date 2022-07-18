ajc logo
X

Interior head Haaland breaks leg in hiking accident

FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on the budget request for fiscal year 2023 for the Department of the Interior, May 19, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Haaland broke her leg during a hike in Shenandoah National Park Sunday, but is recovering, the Interior Department says. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on the budget request for fiscal year 2023 for the Department of the Interior, May 19, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Haaland broke her leg during a hike in Shenandoah National Park Sunday, but is recovering, the Interior Department says. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

National & World News
1 hour ago
The Interior Department says Secretary Deb Haaland is recovering after breaking her leg in a hiking accident Sunday in Virginia's Shenandoah National Park

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is recovering after breaking her leg Sunday during a hike in Virginia's Shenandoah National Park, the Interior Department says.

Doctors confirmed Monday that Haaland broke her left fibula in the accident, Interior said in a statement. Haaland is grateful to park staff, the U.S. Park Police, and the team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for their excellent care, the statement said.

Haaland is expected to return to work virtually later Monday, an agency spokeswoman said.

Haaland, 61, has served as Interior secretary since March 2021 and is the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary. A former member of Congress, Haaland is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna and a 35th generation New Mexican.

Editors' Picks
Man alerts neighbors when massive fire breaks out at Brookhaven apartments3h ago
Massive industrial park near Rivian EV plant proposed east of Atlanta
7h ago
Kemp appoints new judge for DeKalb Superior Court
6h ago
Josef Martinez not in starting lineup for second consecutive game
2h ago
Josef Martinez not in starting lineup for second consecutive game
2h ago
GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split
2h ago
The Latest
Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty of Parkland gunman
6m ago
France, United Arab Emirates sign deal on energy cooperation
8m ago
The AP Interview: GM's Barra talks electric vehicles, future
13m ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top