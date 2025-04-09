Breaking: Delta stock rebounds after tariffs pause, surging 23%
Interior Department staff, including those at national parks, offered buyouts and early retirement

Employees across the Department of the Interior have until the end of Wednesday to respond to the latest offer to take buyouts or early retirement
FILE - This photo provided by the National Park Service shows a sign marking the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park, May 7, 2018. (Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)

FILE - This photo provided by the National Park Service shows a sign marking the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park, May 7, 2018. (Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)
By MARTHA BELLISLE – Associated Press
36 minutes ago

Employees across the Department of the Interior have until the end of Wednesday to respond to the latest offer to take buyouts or early retirement, according to a document obtained by The Associated Press, as the Trump administration continues its efforts to reduce the federal workforce.

The offer for deferred resignation, often described as a buyout, or early retirement was sent April 4 — one day after Interior Secretary Doug Burgum issued an order for national parks to "remain open and accessible" and directing officials to ensure proper staffing.

The memo says the department is also planning for reductions in force “to maximize workforce efficiency," but some positions will be exempt from layoffs because they are “critical to public safety” or “directly linked to the highest priority programs."

The document, which was sent to assistant secretaries and heads of bureaus and offices, said the buyout and retirement offers were department-wide.

But not all workers can take the buyouts or retire early. Among the workers exempt from the offer are wildland firefighters, law enforcement officers, aviation jobs and cyber security positions.

Some National Park Service jobs are exempt — those with “on-site duties” and those who work at National Wildlife Refuge visitor centers — with written approval from a senior level, the memo says.

Kristen Brengel, senior vice president of Government Affairs for the National Parks Conservation Association, said the offers are an attempt to pressure dedicated staff to resign or face arbitrary firings.

“The administration’s relentless attacks are crushing the Park Service,” she said. “Park staff are constantly questioning whether they will be able to perform – or even keep – their jobs. Forcing another round of buyouts is yet another reckless action."

In response to questions about how many people might take the offer, Interior spokeswoman J. Elizabeth Peace said the department doesn't comment on personnel matters.

Other agencies under Interior include the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Geological Survey and the Bureau of Reclamation.

Similar offers were recently made to Department of Homeland Security workers. Their offer includes a lump-sum payment of up to $25,000 in some cases.

FILE - Clouds pass over the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Grand Canyon Village, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - Visitors take in a view of Bridalveil Fall, Feb. 20, 2025, in Yosemite National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - People wade into water at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The basin, normally a salt flat, has filled from rain over the previous few months. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump departs after an event in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Orange Crush event organizers George Turner and Steven Smalls at the Tybee Pier on March 6, 2025 on Tybee Island, GA.(Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

