Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez to miss MLS All-Star Game

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi won’t play in the MLS All-Star Game while nursing an ankle injury
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi waves as he walks off the field after being honored for his 45 career trophies before an MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

MIAMI (AP) — Inter Miami star Lionel Messi won't play in the MLS All-Star Game while nursing an ankle injury.

The 37-year-old Messi left the July 14 Copa America final win over Colombia with a right ankle injury. His teammate, Luis Suárez, also won't play in the game Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, with what the team described as “knee discomfort.”

Both were listed among the unavailable players by the league on Monday.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner from Argentina, has missed Miami's wins over Toronto FC and the Chicago Fire. The team said both players' status for Saturday's Leagues Cup opening match at home against Mexican club Puebla “will be assessed based on their daily recovery process.”

The MLS All-Star Game pits top players from league clubs against players from Mexico's Liga MX.

Miami teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will play Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango will also miss the All-Star Game while serving a four-game suspension from Major League Soccer for violating the league's anti-harassment policy. Arango leads MLS with 17 goals and 11 assists.

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, second from top right, watches from field-level seats during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Messi did not play due to an injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

