Inter Miami stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez to miss MLS All-Star Game

MIAMI (AP) — Inter Miami star Lionel Messi won't play in the MLS All-Star Game while nursing an ankle injury.

The 37-year-old Messi left the July 14 Copa America final win over Colombia with a right ankle injury. His teammate, Luis Suárez, also won't play in the game Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, with what the team described as “knee discomfort.”

Both were listed among the unavailable players by the league on Monday.