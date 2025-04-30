Inter boosted by return of forward Marcus Thuram for Champions League semifinal at Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Struggling Inter Milan has been boosted by the return of key forward Marcus Thuram to the starting lineup for the opening game of its Champions League semifinal against Barcelona on Wednesday.

Thuram, who missed Inter’s previous three matches with a left thigh issue, has scored 17 goals and provided nine assists across all competitions for the Italian team this season.

Inter has suffered without Thuram, losing three straight games without scoring a single goal for the first time in 13 years. That has seen it surrender its lead of Serie A and exit the Italian Cup.