Intel to cut more than 15% of workforce as it cuts costs to try to turn chip business around

Chipmaker Intel Corp. is cutting 15% of its massive workforce as it tries to turn its business around to compete with more successful rivals like Nvidia and AMD
FILE - The symbol for Intel appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, on Oct. 1, 2019 in New York. Intel Corp. Intel reports earnings on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By BARBARA ORTUTAY – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Chipmaker Intel Corp. is cutting 15% of its massive workforce as it tries to turn its business around to compete with more successful rivals like Nvidia and AMD.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said Thursday it is also suspending its stock dividend as part of a broader plan to cut costs. The bulk of the layoffs will be completed this year.

Intel reported a loss for its second quarter along with a small revenue decline, and it forecast third-quarter revenues below Wall Street's expectations.

The company posted a loss of $1.6 billion, or 38 cents per share, in the April-June period. That's down from a profit of $1.5 billion, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings excluding special items were 2 cents per share.

Revenue slid 1% to $12.8 billion from $12.9 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 10 cents per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.

“Intel’s announcement of a significant cost-cutting plan including layoffs may bolster its near-term financials, but this move alone is insufficient to redefine its position in the evolving chip market," said eMarketer analyst Jacob Bourne. “The company faces a critical juncture as it leverages U.S. investment in domestic manufacturing and the surging global demand for AI chips to establish itself in chip fabrication.”

Intel had 124,800 employees as of the end of 2023 according to a regulatory filing. Based on that, the number of jobs it plans to cut would be more than 18,500.

FILE - President Joe Biden listens to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, left, as Intel factory manager Hugh Green watches during a tour of the Intel Ocotillo Campus, in Chandler, Ariz., on March 20, 2024. Intel reports earnings on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

