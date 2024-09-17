Intel stock surges on plans to make AI chips for Amazon and to turn foundry into subsidiary

Shares of Intel are surging before the market opens Tuesday after the chipmaker said its foundry business would make some custom artificial intelligence chips for Amazon Web Services as it attempts to reinvigorate its business.

CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a message to employees late Monday that Intel will create an AI fabric chip for Amazon's cloud services division at its foundry business, a struggling division that he said would become a subsidiary of Intel.

“A subsidiary structure will unlock important benefits,” Gelsinger said. “It provides our external foundry customers and suppliers with clearer separation and independence from the rest of Intel. Importantly, it also gives us future flexibility to evaluate independent sources of funding and optimize the capital structure of each business to maximize growth and shareholder value creation.”