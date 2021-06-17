Inquiry slams security faults before Manchester Arena attack

He said authorities showed a reluctance to believe an attack could happen, even though Britain and other European countries had experienced multiple deadly attacks in the previous months and years.

“I have concluded that there were serious shortcomings in the security provided by those organizations which had responsibility for it, and also failings and mistakes made by some individuals,” Saunders said.

He said one of the biggest missed opportunities came when Christopher Wild, who was waiting to pick up his partner’s daughter from the concert, became suspicious when he saw Abedi loitering in a CCTV blind spot on a mezzanine above the arena foyer with a large knapsack. Wild said he raised concerns with a security steward but was “fobbed off.”

The judge said it was “distressing” that “no effective steps were taken” to act on Wild’s concerns.

Lawyer Neil Hudgell, who represents the families of two victims, said there had been “an inexcusable catalogue of failings at every level."

Britain's interior minister, Home Secretary Priti Patel, said the government was considering introducing a measure giving public places a legal duty to take steps to protect against terrorist attacks. The idea has been called “Martyn's Law” after a campaign by the mother of Martyn Hett, who died in the concert attack.

Saunders' findings came in the first of three planned reports into the bombing by the inquiry, which has been hearing evidence in Manchester since September. The others will look at the emergency response and whether the attack could have been prevented.