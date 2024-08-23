Inmates take hostage at Russian prison, reportedly claim support for Islamic State

MOSCOW (AP) — Inmates at a Russian prison took guards as hostages and claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group, leaving at least four people injured, Russian news reports said Friday.

Details of the violence at the prison in Surovkino, 860 kilometers (535 miles) southeast of Moscow, were sparse and did not specify the number of hostage-takers or people seized.

Russian news site Meduza posted a video that it said was from the scene, showing men wielding knives inside and in a prison yard and several men in what appeared to be guard uniforms lying in blood on the ground.