Inmates stab correctional officers at a Massachusetts prison

LANCASTER, Mass. (AP) — Two correctional officers were stabbed by inmates at a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, and three others were injured as they responded, a spokesperson said.

The five officers at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster were taken to hospitals after the confrontation Wednesday night, Scott Croteau, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Correction, said in a statement Thursday.

“The facility is secure at this time while an investigation is conducted to determine the facts and circumstances,” he said.