Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Injury-prone Rockies DH Kris Bryant heads to IL for 9th time since joining the team in 2022

Colorado Rockies designated hitter Kris Bryant has landed on the injured list with a bad back, his ninth IL stint since joining the team
Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant (23) heads to the dugout after striking out against Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Joel Payamps with the bases loaded in the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant (23) heads to the dugout after striking out against Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Joel Payamps with the bases loaded in the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
1 minute ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colorado Rockies designated hitter Kris Bryant has landed on the 10-day injured list with a bad back, the latest in a series of health issues that have resulted in nine IL stints since 2022.

The team said the move, retroactive to Sunday, is due to lumbar degenerative disk disease. Bryant saw noted orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles on Monday.

“It's been bothering him for a few days,” manager Bud Black said. “We decided to be a little bit proactive and put him on the injured list. Hopefully in 10 days he'll be back.”

The 33-year-old Bryant spent the offseason following a stringent program to strengthen his back.

“This is an aggravation,” Black said. “We don’t want him to take any steps backwards by trying to push him through this. He’s going to have to manage his back, just like a lot of players have to manage certain body parts to get through the season.”

Just like the Rockies, Bryant has gotten off to a slow start through 11 games. The team had a major league-worst three wins going into its series opener at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

Bryant is batting .154 with six hits, one RBI, 13 strikeouts and no homers.

Degenerative disk disease involves the breakdown and deterioration of the spinal disks, which act as cushions between the vertebrae. It’s a natural part of aging, but can also be accelerated by injury, overuse, and lifestyle choices. While DDD itself isn’t a disease, the resulting disk degeneration can lead to pain, nerve compression, and other symptoms.

Bryant joined the Rockies on a $182 million, seven-year contract ahead of the 2022 season. He's appeared in only 170 games since then due to plantar fasciitis, a bone bruise in his foot, heel issues, a broken finger, a back strain, a lower rib contusion and now further back issues.

When he's been in the lineup, Bryant has batted just .244 with 17 home runs and 61 RBIs.

His numbers have tailed off dramatically since his best years with the Chicago Cubs. Bryant helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series and was the NL MVP that year. The four-time All-Star hit .278 and averaged 31 homers and 89 RBIs between 2015 and 2021.

Colorado called up catcher Braxton Fulford from Triple-A Albuquerque to take Bryant's place on the roster, and right-hander Jeff Criswell was transferred to the 60-day IL.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant grounds out against Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta to end the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, March 28, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull/AP

Braves still hope Reynaldo López can return to rotation this season following shoulder surgery

Emaarion Boyd steals 6 bases without a hit, 1st minor league player to do it since at least 2005

Braves’ Reynaldo López has shoulder procedure, to be reevaluated in 12 weeks

The Latest

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black (10) talks to pitcher Luis Peralta (41) after taking Antonio Senzatela out of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Rockies manager Bud Black's commute to Dodger Stadium interrupted by Southern California earthquake

13m ago

Despite a court order, White House bars AP from Oval Office event

18m ago

Lebanese president says Hezbollah disarmament will come through dialogue not 'force'

18m ago

Featured

Protestors demonstrate against the war in Gaza and the detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil at Emory University in Atlanta on March 20, 2025. The 30-year-old legal U.S. resident was detained by federal immigration agents in March. An Atlanta-based law firm has filed a lawsuit against the federal government arguing it illegally terminated the immigration records of five international students and two alumni from Georgia colleges, including one from Emory University. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia college students file lawsuit to block possible visa terminations

Local students, others across the country fear arrest if legal status is not reinstated

MAKING CONNECTIONS

The world’s busiest airport: A 100-year journey

The story of Hartsfield-Jackson, the city’s most famous landmark, is emblematic of Atlanta's signature boosterism: aiming high without letting the odds get in the way.

Democratic Leader in Georgia House takes helm of party dispirited by election losses

Georgia's House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley has inspired trust in her colleagues through her calm, focused demeanor.