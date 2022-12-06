Injury-plagued LA Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield off waivers

The Rams made the move Tuesday to add Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland. Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina.

After league-wide speculation about Mayfield joining the contending San Francisco 49ers or Baltimore Ravens, Mayfield instead will join the injury-plagued Rams (3-9). Los Angeles has lost six straight games during what's shaping up as the worst season in NFL history for a defending Super Bowl champion.