Injury history: Embiid's left knee latest in long line of ailments of 76ers' All-Star center

Joel Embiid is injured again
By The Associated Press
18 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid has been hurt since the day the Philadelphia 76ers made him the No. 3 pick of the 2014 draft.

He missed his first two full seasons with injures and has never played more than 68 games in a season.

Embiid suffered a stress fracture in his right foot right before he was drafted out of Kansas that cost him two years. From there, it was a bone bruise here, a meniscus tear there. A busted orbital bone. A sprained shoulder. Tendinitis. Torn ligaments. Even Bell's palsy.

Here's a brief list of injuries that have sidelined Embiid over his career:

2024-25

Played 19 of 82 games

Embiid will miss 63 games total this season after he was shut down by the 76ers on Friday for treatment and rehabilitation of his left knee. He's also missed games due to a sinus fracture and a three-game suspension for an altercation with a reporter in the locker room.

2023-24

Played 39 of 82 games

Embiid had meniscus surgery on Feb. 6, 2024, after was injured when Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga fell on the 7-footer's left leg. Before that, Embiid had been held out because of left knee swelling in Philadelphia's two previous games. He returned for the playoffs and was afflicted by a bout of Bell's palsy.

2022-23

Played 66 of 82 games.

Embiid missed seven games with a sprained left foot and also sprained his right knee.

2021-22

Played 68 of 82 games

Among the issues that cost him games: a bout with COVID and a busted orbital bone.

2020-21

Played 51 of 72 games

Embiid missed 10 games with a bone bruise of his left knee and also suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee.

2019-20

Played 51 of 73 games

Embiid's notable injuries that season were a sprained left shoulder and a torn ligament on the ring finger of his left hand.

2018-19

Played 64 of 82 games

Left knee tendinitis sidelined Embiid for eight games.

2017-18

Played 63 of 82 games

Embiid suffered a fracture of his left orbital bone that also resulted in a concussion.

2016-17

Played in 31 of 82 games

Embiid suffered a bone bruise and a torn meniscus in his left knee that cost him about 41 games.

2014-15; 2015-16

Missed all 164 games with a stress fracture in his right foot

