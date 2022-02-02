Injured young whale treated off Athens found dead days later

“But we did everything humanly possible to save it,” he added.

The species usually inhabits deep waters, and it was unclear how it had been injured and why it became stranded. Experts had said that its presence in shallow waters indicated that it was unwell.

Experts will now try to establish what had been wrong with the whale.

During last week's efforts to help the cetacean, a volunteer sang to it and a video of that scene drew laudatory outpourings on social media. However, the Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation issued a statement Tuesday criticizing the attempted rescue operation, including the singing incident, saying the disturbance caused by the presence of so many people was not appropriate for an exhausted, injured whale.