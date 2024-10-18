Injured Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton replaced on ALCS roster with Mark Leiter Jr.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The New York Yankees won't have reliever Ian Hamilton for the rest of the AL Championship Series against Cleveland after he injured his left calf in Game 3 on Thursday night.

The AL East champions replaced Hamilton with Mark Leiter Jr. The move was made just hours before Game 4 on Friday.

Hamilton got hurt while the right-hander covered first base in the sixth inning. The Yankees wound up blowing a 5-3 lead in the ninth and losing 7-5 to the Guardians, who got a game-tying homer from rookie Jhonkensy Noel in the ninth and David Fry's walk-off in the 10th.