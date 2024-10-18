Nation & World News

Injured Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton replaced on ALCS roster with Mark Leiter Jr.

The New York Yankees won’t have reliever Ian Hamilton for the rest of the AL Championship Series against Cleveland after he injured his left calf in Game 3
New York Yankees relief pitcher Ian Hamilton, left, leaves the game during the sixth inning in Game 3 of the baseball AL Championship Series against the Cleveland GuardiansvThursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez )

By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — The New York Yankees won't have reliever Ian Hamilton for the rest of the AL Championship Series against Cleveland after he injured his left calf in Game 3 on Thursday night.

The AL East champions replaced Hamilton with Mark Leiter Jr. The move was made just hours before Game 4 on Friday.

Hamilton got hurt while the right-hander covered first base in the sixth inning. The Yankees wound up blowing a 5-3 lead in the ninth and losing 7-5 to the Guardians, who got a game-tying homer from rookie Jhonkensy Noel in the ninth and David Fry's walk-off in the 10th.

New York leads the series 2-1.

Hamilton went 0-1 with a 3.82 ERA in 35 games for the Yankees this season. He missed nearly three months with a strained side muscle. He returned in mid-September and pitched in the ALDS against Kansas City.

In the sixth, Guardians rookie Daniel Schneemann hit a grounder to first baseman Jon Berti, who bobbled the ball. Hamilton hustled over to the base, and appeared to step awkwardly. He threw a wild warmup pitch before manager Aaron Boone replaced him.

The team announced he had calf tightness.

Leiter went 2-1 with a 4.98 ERA in 21 games with the Yankees, who acquired him in a July trade from the Cubs. The 33-year-old was 2-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 39 games for Chicago.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

