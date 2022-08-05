Injured WR Godwin back on practice field for Buccaneers

Godwin hadn’t joined the team on the practice field since December, when he was hurt during a home loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament, as well as the medial collateral ligament, in his right knee was performed the first week of January.

“Good seeing him out there running around, getting some individual work in,” Bowles said. “It’s always a plus when he’s in uniform.”

Bowles stressed there’s no timetable for Godwin to join full-squad work.

“We’re not going to rush him. We’re just glad to see him out there working right now,” the coach said. “As it goes on, we’ll see.”

Godwin finished with a career-best 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games last season.

The 26-year-old receiver signed a new contract, which includes $40 million guaranteed, shortly after the Bucs placed the franchise tag on him for the second straight year.

