Injured Texas QB Quinn Ewers is questionable to return for the No. 1 Longhorns for next game

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, center, stands on the sidelines in street cloths after he was injured during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UTSA in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, center, stands on the sidelines in street cloths after he was injured during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UTSA in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By JIM VERTUNO – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is considered "questionable" for the No. 1 Longhorns' game this week against Louisiana-Monroe after leaving a 56-7 win over UTSA in the second quarter with an abdominal strain, coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday.

Second-year freshman Arch Manning took over the offense and passed for four touchdowns and ran for another in the rout. Manning would get his first career start if Ewers cannot play.

“We're going to monitor (Ewers) day to day and see what this looks like,” Sarkisian said.

The injury was not caused by contact. Sarkisian said Ewers was hurt on a deep pass to tight end Gunnar Helm two plays before he left the game. The next play was a handoff, and Ewers signaled to the medical staff before dropping to lay on the field.

“On the release he just feels it,” Sarkisian said. “He realized he needs to get it looked at.”

Ewers was able to able to walk off a few minutes later and went to the locker room.

Texas is ranked No. 1 for the first time since a three-week stretch of the 2008 season.

Ewers, who garnered attention as a Heisman Trophy contender after leading Texas to a big win at defending national champion Michigan a week earlier, was 14 of 16 passing for 185 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception before the injury.

Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and the nephew of Super Bowl-winning QBs Peyton and Eli Manning.

