Injured Olympic champ Thompson-Herah of Jamaica will miss chance at 3rd straight title in 100, 200

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Elaine Thompson-Herah, the two-time reigning Olympic champion at 100 and 200 meters, will miss the Paris Games because of what she said is a small tear in her Achilles tendon.

Thompson-Herah went down at the New York Grand Prix this month and had to be carried off the track. She had been signed up to run in the 100 meters this week at Jamaican national championships, but posted on social media Thursday that she withdrew.

“Funny enough, I got back home with a strong mindset to keep pushing and prepare,” she said. “But the leg wouldn't allow me to.”