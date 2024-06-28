Nation & World News

Injured Olympic champ Thompson-Herah of Jamaica will miss chance at 3rd straight title in 100, 200

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the two-time reigning Olympic champion at 100 and 200 meters, will miss the Paris Games because of what she said is a small tear in her Achilles tendon
FILE - Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, center, races to win a women's 100m semifinal during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Is trying to join Usain Bolt as only the second person to win three straight gold medals at both 100 and 200 meters. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, center, races to win a women's 100m semifinal during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Is trying to join Usain Bolt as only the second person to win three straight gold medals at both 100 and 200 meters. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
46 minutes ago

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Elaine Thompson-Herah, the two-time reigning Olympic champion at 100 and 200 meters, will miss the Paris Games because of what she said is a small tear in her Achilles tendon.

Thompson-Herah went down at the New York Grand Prix this month and had to be carried off the track. She had been signed up to run in the 100 meters this week at Jamaican national championships, but posted on social media Thursday that she withdrew.

“Funny enough, I got back home with a strong mindset to keep pushing and prepare,” she said. “But the leg wouldn't allow me to.”

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won the Olympic 100 in 2008 and 2012, ran 10.98 seconds on Thursday in the opening round and Shericka Jackson ran 10.99.

Thompson-Herah had not been signed up for the 200. Her absence leaves America's Sha'Carri Richardson, Fraser-Pryce and Jackson as the top three medal contenders in the shorter sprint in Paris.

Thompson-Herah, who turns 32 on Saturday, said she plans on returning.

“It’s a long road but I am willing to start over and keep working and to make full recovery and resume my track career,” she said. “I am hurt and devastated to be missing the Olympic this year but at the end of the day it’s sports and my health comes first.”

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

How Atlanta suddenly found $177 million for its troubled water system

Credit: TNS

Georgia Supreme Court won’t halt YSL trial amid effort to replace judge

Credit: TNS

TNT picks up Big East conference games as NBA deal remains in limbo

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
The Latest
Iranians vote to replace president killed in a helicopter crash, but apathy remains high
10m ago
Debate-watchers in the Biden and Trump camps seem to agree on something. Biden had a bad...
12m ago
Here's why it would be tough for Democrats to replace Joe Biden on the presidential...
22m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

President Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
Summer in Atlanta: Plan your fun