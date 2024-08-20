Nation & World News

Injured Messi out of Argentina's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia

Lionel Messi will not play in Argentina’s next two World Cup qualifiers because of injury
15 hours ago

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi will not play in Argentina's next two World Cup qualifiers because of injury.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni announced his 28-man squad on Monday for the matches against Chile on Sept. 5 and Colombia five days later.

Messi is still recovering from a right ankle injury.

The 36-year-old Ángel Di María, who retired from the national team after winning the recent Copa America, is not on the list either.

World Cup champion Argentina leads South American qualifying with 15 points after six matches.

——-

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Walter Benítez (PSV Eindhoven), Gerónimo Rulli (Olympique Marseille), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Germán Pezzella (River Plate), Leonardo Balerdi (Olympique Marseille), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Nicolás Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon), Valentín Barco (Brighton).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Roma), Guido Rodríguez (West Ham), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Ezequiel Fernández (Al Qadisiya), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Nico González (Fiorentina).

Forwards: Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Matías Soulé (Roma), Giuliano Simeone, Julián Álvarez both (Atletico Madrid), Valentín Carboni (Olympique Marseille), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) and Valentín Castellanos (Lazio).

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mbappé makes Madrid heavy favorite to repeat as Spanish league champion for 1st time in...
Placeholder Image

Kylian Mbappé ready to make Real Madrid debut in UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappé scores on debut for Real Madrid in a 2-0 win over Atalanta in UEFA Super...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Haaland scores in 100th appearance as Man City beats Chelsea 2-0 in Premier League
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Day 2 of the DNC will feature the Obamas and second gentleman Doug Emhoff8m ago
Obama made his DNC debut 20 years ago. He's returning to make the case for Kamala Harris10m ago
Oklahoma State to wear QR codes on helmets to assist NIL fundraising12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA overcharged Atlanta $70 million for transit expansion program
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog