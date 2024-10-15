Injured Alex Cobb dropped from Guardians' ALCS roster, replaced by Ben Lively

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitcher Alex Cobb was dropped from the Cleveland Guardians AL Championship Series roster after getting hurt in the opener and was replaced Tuesday by fellow right-hander Ben Lively, the team's winningest pitcher during the regular season.

Cobb left Monday's 5-2 loss to the New York Yankees after 2 2/3 innings because of hip tightness and a back spasm. Cobb is ineligible to pitch for the remainder of the postseason.

Lively, a 32-year-old right-hander, was 13-10 with a 3.81 ERA in 29 starts. He last pitched Sept. 28 against Houston on the next-to-last day of the regular season.