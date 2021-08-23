Infowars host in custody to face charges in Jan. 6 riot

Shroyer is charged with crimes including disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area of Capitol grounds. He was seen on the west side of the Capitol next to the inauguration stage as well as at the top of the stairs on the east side of the Capitol, according to court documents. He is not accused of going into the Capitol building.

Shroyer was outspoken in advance of Jan. 6 about wanting to stop the certification of President Joe Biden's victory, authorities said.

During an address at Freedom Plaza the day before the insurrection, he said, according to the court papers: “Americans are ready to fight. We’re not exactly sure what that’s going to look like perhaps in a couple of weeks if we can’t stop this certification of the fraudulent election ... we are the new revolution! We are going to restore and we are going to save the republic!”