ajc logo
X

Inflation in Turkey rises to nearly 80%, hitting consumers

FILE - A man changes Turkish lira for USD and Euro at a currency exchange shop, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Annual inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 80% in July. The Turkish Statistical Institute said Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022 that consumer prices rose by 79.6% from a year earlier, up about 1 percentage point from June data. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A man changes Turkish lira for USD and Euro at a currency exchange shop, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Annual inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 80% in July. The Turkish Statistical Institute said Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022 that consumer prices rose by 79.6% from a year earlier, up about 1 percentage point from June data. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici, File)

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Annual inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 80% in July

ISTANBUL (AP) — Annual inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 80% in July, official data showed Wednesday, with skyrocketing food, housing and energy prices hitting consumers hard.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose by 79.6% from a year earlier, up about 1 percentage point from June data.

Independent experts say inflation is much higher than official statistics. Economists also say the huge rise in inflation is caused by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's unorthodox belief that high borrowing costs lead to inflation despite established economic theory.

Turkey's central bank slashed interest rates by 5 percentage points since September to 14%, sinking the national currency. While the bank has not made further cuts this year, central banks across the world are moving the opposite way, raising interest rates to combat global inflation.

In comparison, annual inflation hit a record 8.9% in the 19 countries that use the euro in July and a four-decade-high of 9.1% in the United States in June.

The Turkish lira lost 44% of its value against the U.S. dollar last year, eroding people's ability to buy even basic items. The dollar was trading at 17.95 against the lira Wednesday, with the lira's value some 25% lower than at the beginning of the year.

Editors' Picks
Sheriff: Deputies shoot suspect after mother, daughter killed at Buford home22m ago
Driver injured when group in DeKalb road opens fire, police say
20h ago
Alex Anthopoulos strengthens Braves in multiple ways at trade deadline
9h ago
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
1h ago
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
1h ago
Abrams warns of more economic fallout after Music Midtown is nixed
1h ago
The Latest
Sri Lanka leader proposes 25-year plan for crisis-hit nation
12m ago
Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests
20m ago
Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created 'living hell'
21m ago
Featured
Herpetology keeper William Ternes holds a model of a hellbender at the Chattanooga Zoo. (Courtesy of Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press)

Credit: Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Georgia naturalists: These large salamanders are here. Have you seen one?
20h ago
What’s new at school this year?
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top