Inflation in Turkey hits 20-year high of nearly 49%

FILE - A seller attends a client in a gold shop next to a currency exchange post at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 12, 2022. Turkey's annual inflation came in at nearly 49%, hitting a nearly 20-year high and further eroding people's ability to buy even basic things like food. The Turkish Statistical Institute said Thursday, Feb. 3 that the consumer price index increased by just over 11% in January from the previous month. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: Francisco Seco

FILE - A seller attends a client in a gold shop next to a currency exchange post at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, Jan. 12, 2022. Turkey’s annual inflation came in at nearly 49%, hitting a nearly 20-year high and further eroding people’s ability to buy even basic things like food. The Turkish Statistical Institute said Thursday, Feb. 3 that the consumer price index increased by just over 11% in January from the previous month. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

National & World News
Updated 43 minutes ago
Turkey’s annual inflation came in at nearly 49%, hitting a nearly 20-year high and further eroding people’s ability to buy even basic things like food

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's annual inflation came in at nearly 49% on Thursday, hitting a nearly 20-year high and further eroding people's ability to buy even basic things like food.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said the consumer price index increased by just over 11% in January from the previous month. The yearly increase in food prices was more than 55%, according to the data.

The inflation rate was the highest since April 2002 in a country that is facing an economic upheaval and currency crisis, triggered by a series of interest rate cuts.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared himself an “enemy” of high interest rates, insisting that they cause inflation — a stance that contradicts established economic thinking.

Turkey’s central bank has cut rates by 5 percentage points since September, to 14%, before pausing them in January.

Erdogan vowed this week that his government would “reduce the spiral of high inflation with each passing month” and completely eliminate it “after a while.”

Opposition parties have questioned the Turkish Statistical Institute’s independence and have challenged its data. The independent Inflation Research Group put Turkey’s actual annual inflation at a stunning 114.87%.

Last week, Erdogan replaced the head of the statistical institute. No reason was given for the change.

