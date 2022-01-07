Inflation hits record of 5% in 19 countries using the euro

Inflation rose to 5% in December compared with a year earlier, according to Eurostat, the European Union's statistical office. That is the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997, breaking the record of 4.9% only just set in November.

Energy costs spiked again in December, jumping at an annual rate of 26%, though that was a bit lower than the previous month, according to Eurostat’s data. A stronger rise in food costs contributed to the increase in overall inflation, picking up pace to 3.2%, higher than the 2.2% rate posted in November.