Inflation hits record 8.9% in euro area, but economy grows

The eurozone's economy, meanwhile, grew from April through June, expanding by 0.7% compared with the previous quarter, despite stagnation in Germany, Europe's traditional economic engine. France avoided fears of a recession by posting modest 0.5% growth, while Italy and Spain exceeded expectations with 1% and 1.1% expansions, respectively.

Economists pointed to the rebound in tourism following the COVID-19 pandemic, with short-staffed airports and airlines packed this summer, leading to travel chaos.

With inflation continuing to rise higher than expected, analysts expect economic growth to be the last glimmer of good news, with inflation, rising interest rates and the worsening energy crisis expected to push the region into recession later this year.

"This is as likely to be as good as it will get for the eurozone for the foreseeable future,'' Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist for Capital Economics, wrote in an analyst note.

Europe's growth contrasts with the United States, whose the economy has contracted for two straight quarters, raising fears of a recession with inflation at 40-year highs. But the job market is even stronger than before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most economists, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, have said they don't think the economy is in recession.

Many, however, increasingly expect an economic downturn in the U.S. to begin later this year or next, much like in Europe.

Europe's risk is largely tied to its reliance on Russian energy, with Moscow throttling down flows of natural gas that power factories, generate electricity and heat homes in the winter.

More reductions this week through a major pipeline to Germany, Nord Stream 1, have heightened fears that the Kremlin may cut off supplies completely. That would force rationing for energy-intensive industries and spike already record-high levels of inflation driven by soaring energy prices, threatening to plunge the 27-nation bloc into recession.

While European Union governments approved a measure this week to reduce gas use by 15% and have passed tax cuts and subsidies to ease a cost-of-living crisis, Europe is at the mercy of Russia and the weather.

A cold winter, when natural gas demand soars, could draw down storage levels that governments are now scrambling to fill but has been made infinitely harder by Russia's cuts.

“With the region’s gas supply now reduced and inflation set to remain high for some time, the eurozone is likely to fall into recession,” Michael Tran, an assistant economist with Capital Economics, said in an analysis this week.

While the European Central Bank has begun raising rates to cool inflation, it had trailed other central banks like the Fed and the Bank of England in making credit more expensive, fearing the outsize impact of soaring energy prices tied to the war.

The impact of the ECB's recent rate hike on inflation was “very limited, although it does add to a further cooling of demand in the eurozone," wrote ING's Colijn.

“With a recession looming and inflation reaching new highs, the question is how the ECB will respond to an economy which is already cooling down,” he said.

Barry contributed from Milan.

FILE - A customer pays for vegetables at the Maravillas market in Madrid, on May 12, 2022. Annual inflation in the eurozone's 19 countries rose to 8.9% in July, from 8.6% in June, according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

FILE - Steam leaves a cooling tower of the Lichterfelde gas-fired power plant in Berlin, Germany, on March 30, 2022. Annual inflation in the eurozone's 19 countries rose to 8.9% in July, from 8.6% in June, according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)