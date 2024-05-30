Nation & World News

Infield fly and interference call looms large during 1st inning of Yankees-Angels game

The Yankees had the bases loaded with no outs in the first inning Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels when they were done in by an unconventional double play
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone walks in the dugout during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone walks in the dugout during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
17 minutes ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — An infield fly and interference call loomed large in a game for the second time in less than a week.

This time it was the New York Yankees and Juan Soto.

The Yankees had the bases loaded with no outs in the first inning Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels when they were done in by an unconventional double play.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a high popup near the bag at second. Umpires called an infield fly, but Soto bumped into Angels shortstop Zach Neto with his hip as he tried to get back to second base, causing Neto to lose track of the ball and it landing in the infield.

Second base umpire Vic Carapazza ruled that Soto interfered with Neto, leading to the second out.

Manager Aaron Boone came out to argue the call and was ejected by Carapazza. It is Boone's third ejection of the season and 36th of his career.

Tyler Anderson and the Angels got out of the inning unscathed when Alex Verdugo grounded out.

Last Thursday in Chicago, umpires ruled White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn interfered with Orioles' shortstop Gunnar Henderson on a popup by Andrew Benintendi, ending the game, won by Baltimore 8-6.

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol was prescient when he asked MLB to provide more clarity on interference plays.

“This is going to happen again,” he said. “I haven’t seen it in 30 years. But now that it happened, I guarantee you we’ll see it again because everybody around the league looks at situations like this to create some form of advantage for their club, to get a couple outs in a situation like this.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Editors' Picks

Credit: Shawn Still for state Senate

Lawyer: Lawmaker should not have been charged in Trump election case

Credit: AP

Georgia Supreme Court overturns Elbert County man’s murder conviction

Atlanta moves to permanently allow older taxis at Hartsfield-Jackson

Credit: AP

The latest in the Georgia case against Trump

Credit: AP

The latest in the Georgia case against Trump

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nine Georgia school districts get millions more for electric buses
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hong Kong court convicts 14 pro-democracy activists in the city's biggest national...
2m ago
Ohtani and Smith power Dodgers past reeling Mets 10-3 for 3-game sweep
7m ago
An Iceland volcano spews red streams of lava toward an evacuated town
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech AThl

Remembering Miller Pope, an indispensable member of Atlanta’s sports community
Why Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta will be closed for 4 days
OPINION
When middle school ends, a new journey begins