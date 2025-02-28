Indy 500 champ Newgarden becomes 1st driver to sign with Klutch Sports Group management agency

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time reigning Indianapolis 500 winner champion Josef Newgarden has signed with Klutch Sports Group, the Rich Paul-founded management agency that also represents LeBron James, Darius Garland, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green and WNBA star JuJu Waktins.
Newgarden, a two-time IndyCar Series champion, is the first racing driver to sign with Klutch Sports Group. Klutch and Newgarden announced the signing on social media Friday ahead of the first practice session of the season.
Newgarden, who is beginning his 14th season in IndyCar, is the face of the series and featured in Fox Sports' first commercial advertising its first season as the new broadcast partner. The commercial also had a cameo by Tom Brady.
Newgarden this year will try to become the first driver in history to win the Indy 500 three consecutive times.
___
AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?
Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.
CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister
Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake