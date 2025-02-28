Nation & World News
Indy 500 champ Newgarden becomes 1st driver to sign with Klutch Sports Group management agency

Two-time reigning Indianapolis 500 winner champion Josef Newgarden has signed with Klutch Sports Group
FILE - Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

FILE - Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
By JENNA FRYER – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time reigning Indianapolis 500 winner champion Josef Newgarden has signed with Klutch Sports Group, the Rich Paul-founded management agency that also represents LeBron James, Darius Garland, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green and WNBA star JuJu Waktins.

Newgarden, a two-time IndyCar Series champion, is the first racing driver to sign with Klutch Sports Group. Klutch and Newgarden announced the signing on social media Friday ahead of the first practice session of the season.

Newgarden, who is beginning his 14th season in IndyCar, is the face of the series and featured in Fox Sports' first commercial advertising its first season as the new broadcast partner. The commercial also had a cameo by Tom Brady.

Newgarden this year will try to become the first driver in history to win the Indy 500 three consecutive times.

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

FILE - Roger Penske and Josef Newgarden pose with the Borg-Warner Trophy during the traditional winner's photo session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis, the day after he won the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

