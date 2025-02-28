Indy 500 champ Newgarden becomes 1st driver to sign with Klutch Sports Group management agency

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time reigning Indianapolis 500 winner champion Josef Newgarden has signed with Klutch Sports Group, the Rich Paul-founded management agency that also represents LeBron James, Darius Garland, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green and WNBA star JuJu Waktins.

Newgarden, a two-time IndyCar Series champion, is the first racing driver to sign with Klutch Sports Group. Klutch and Newgarden announced the signing on social media Friday ahead of the first practice session of the season.

Newgarden, who is beginning his 14th season in IndyCar, is the face of the series and featured in Fox Sports' first commercial advertising its first season as the new broadcast partner. The commercial also had a cameo by Tom Brady.