Nation & World News

Industrial fire and multiple explosions project debris into the air in Detroit suburb

Police are warning people to stay away as an industrial fire with multiple explosions has shaken a northern Detroit suburb
Updated 7 minutes ago

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police were warning people to stay away as an industrial fire with multiple explosions shook a northern Detroit suburb on Monday night.

The Clinton Township Police Department said on Facebook that an industrial fire was burning near 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway and that debris was being projected into the air and coming down as far as a mile (1.6 kilometers) away.

Police said they didn’t know exactly what was burning and because of that didn’t know what effects the smoke and air would have on people.

“We can not stress enough the danger that is happening right now,” one police post said. “Please, please, please stay inside and out of the vicinity.”

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel told WDIV-TV late Monday that the explosions started around 9 p.m. at the Select Distributors plant and that Clinton Township officers and firefighters immediately responded.

“They understand some type of CO2 or propane explosions were taking place at the facility, and again, it was just continuous explosions, as well as the fire,” Hackel said.

Select Distributors is a wholesale supplier of novelties, phone accessories and other merchandise to discount stores, dollar stores, wholesalers and other stores, according to its website.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FROM FUN TO FEAR
Family recalls Six Flags chaos; Mableton mayor calls for change7h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Football championship teams earn 54% less despite record Mercedes-Benz attendance
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CNN sign taken down, marking a symbolic end to CNN Center
9h ago

Credit: John Spink

REMOTE WORK ENDS
UPS employees return to office five days a week
8h ago

Credit: John Spink

REMOTE WORK ENDS
UPS employees return to office five days a week
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Dueling visits: Biden and Trump are both set to campaign in Georgia on Saturday
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Alabama lawmakers aim to approve immunity laws for IVF providers
12m ago
AI pervades everyday life with almost no oversight. States scramble to catch up
16m ago
Zack Wheeler and Phillies reach $126 million, 3-year deal for 2025-27
24m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
André 3000 is coming to Atlanta Jazz Fest
12h ago
High school basketball championship schedule, updated brackets