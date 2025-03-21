Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano erupts, prompting alert level to be raised

The Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano in south-central Indonesia erupted three times into Friday, sending an ash column 26,000 feet high and prompting authorities to expand the danger zone around the volcano
By EDNA TARIGAN – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano in south-central Indonesia erupted three times into Friday, sending an ash column 8,000 meters (26,200 feet) high and prompting authorities to expand the danger zone around the volcano. Information on evacuations was not immediately available.

The volcano on the remote island of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara province has had hundreds of earthquakes and visible volcanic activity has significantly increased in the last seven days.

Authorities raised the eruption alert to the highest level and expanded the danger zone from 7 kilometers (4.5 miles) to 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the crater.

Several airlines canceled flights between Australia and Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali due to the eruption, while other international and domestic flights to the island have been delayed.

Residents were warned to be vigilant about heavy rainfall triggering lava flows in rivers originating from the volcano, Indonesia's geology agency said in a statement.

An eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki in November killed nine people and injured dozens.

The 1,584-meter (5,197 foot) mountain is a twin volcano with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan in the Flores Timur district.

Indonesia is an archipelago of 270 million people with frequent seismic activity. It has 120 active volcanos and sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines encircling the Pacific Basin.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Jiang Hui, whose mother was on the missing MH370 Malaysia Airline passenger jet, wears a shirt "Remembering 239 Lives, MH370" checks his phone after talking to media on the 11th anniversary of the jet going missing Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Credit: AP

A Texas robotics company gets approval to search for MH370 in a new part of the Indian Ocean

Crocodile attacks in Indonesia are on the rise. It's left residents on edge

Blue Ghost lander captures stunning sunset shots on the moon before falling silent

The Latest

Winnipeg Jets' Cole Perfetti (91) chases Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Oilers captain Connor McDavid misses 3rd period against Jets due to lower-body injury

3m ago

No. 11 seed Drake holds on after blowing big lead and beats Missouri 67-57 in March Madness opener

45m ago

Strikes in Gaza kill 85 overnight, bringing the total since Israel broke ceasefire to nearly 600

54m ago

Featured

State Rep. James Burchett, R-Waycross, who championed legislation to rewrite litigation rules, speaks during a debate before a vote on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law

Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.

Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options

A recent report about cancerous synthetic hair extensions has sparked a heated conversation around Black beauty and health.

Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said

A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.