X
Dark Mode Toggle

Indonesian police fire tear gas to disperse soccer fans

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By EDNA TARIGAN, Associated Press
2 hours ago
Indonesian police have fired tear gas outside a soccer stadium to disperse fans who were trying to force their way into a match in Central Java province, months after the use of tear gas in another stadium caused one of the world’s worst sporting disasters

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police fired tear gas outside a soccer stadium to disperse fans who were trying to force their way into a match in Central Java province on Friday, months after the use of tear gas in another stadium caused one of the world's worst sporting disasters.

No injuries were reported on Friday, when thousands of supporters of PSIS Semarang fled tear gas at the entrance to Jatidiri Stadium in Semarang city after they attempted to enter the closed-door match to support their team against Persis Solo, a team from Surakarta city.

Organizers and police had decided to hold the match without spectators to avoid possible violence.

Semarang Police Chief Irwan Anwar said the decision was made because of the experience from the previous match between the two teams in Surakarta, when PSIS Semarang supporters were attacked as they returned home.

Fans attempting to enter the stadium pushed and then threw objects at police officers who tried to hold them back. The officers first used a water cannon and then fired tear gas.

“The use of tear gas was carried out in accordance with the procedures for using force and was outside the match venue, not inside the stadium,” said Semarang Deputy Police Chief Yuswanto Ardi.

Last October, police used tear gas to halt fans from rushing onto the pitch in a stadium in East Java's Malang city, setting off a panicked run for the exits in which 135 people died.

Prosecutors charged five men — three police officials who allowed or ordered officers to use tear gas, the chair of the organizing committee and the security chief — with criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm, which carries a penalty of up to five years in jail.

An investigation team set up by President Joko Widodo in response to a national outcry over the deaths concluded that the tear gas was the main cause of the crowd surge. It said police on duty had no knowledge that the use of tear gas is prohibited at soccer stadiums and used it “indiscriminately” on the field, in the stands and outside the stadium, causing more than 42,000 spectators inside the 36,000-seat stadium to rush to the exits — several of which were locked.

It was among the deadliest soccer-related tragedies since a 1964 crush in Peru killed over 300 people.

Soccer is the most popular sport in Indonesia and the domestic league is widely followed. Fans are strongly attached to their clubs, and the fanaticism often results in violence and hooliganism.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett signs with ‘big time’ agent2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Max Fried on potential contract extension, arbitration case and more
1h ago

Brandon Gaudin lands dream job as Braves play-by-play voice for Bally Sports

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia can be next SEC football school to get good at men’s basketball
22h ago

Credit: Julie Bennett

Georgia can be next SEC football school to get good at men’s basketball
22h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Sluggers departed, Georgia Tech seeks new formula as baseball season begins
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly
9m ago
Fetterman case highlights common stroke, depression link
13m ago
Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
7h ago
Capitol Recap: ‘Religious liberty’ returns as hot topic for Georgia legislators
6h ago
Listen to new Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top