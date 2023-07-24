Indonesian ferry capsizes off Sulawesi island, at least 15 people dead and another 19 missing

National & World News
Updated 21 minutes ago
X
Indonesian authorities say an overcrowded ferry sank off Sulawesi Island, leaving at least 15 people dead and another 19 missing

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say an overcrowded ferry sank off of Sulawesi Island, leaving at least 15 people dead and another 19 missing.

Muhammad Arafah, who heads the local search and rescue agency, said Monday the ferry capsized off the coast.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board.

Indonesia is an archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, and ferries are a common form of transportation. With lax safety standards and problems with overcrowding, accidents occur frequently.

Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

‘Heartbroken’: 16-year-old DeKalb IHOP employee shot, killed; teen arrested7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Fulton County jail still working to restore air conditioning after power outage
9h ago

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Amber Alert canceled after 15-month-old Georgia girl found safe; father at large
4h ago

Credit: AP

Ozzie Albies’ clutch homer lifts Braves to series win over Brewers
4h ago

Credit: AP

Ozzie Albies’ clutch homer lifts Braves to series win over Brewers
4h ago

Credit: Steven Colquitt

Bulldog Nation celebrates Brian Harman’s Open Championship
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US sends another submarine to South Korea, adding to show of force against North Korea
23m ago
World's biggest recreational bike ride begins anew for golden anniversary trek across...
1h ago
Bell tolls for Wisconsin man who wins Hemingway look-alike contest
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
23h ago
Entertainer Tony Bennett is remembered in Atlanta for his support of civil rights
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top