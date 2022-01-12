Indonesia starts COVID boosters for elderly, others at risk

Indonesia’s Food and Drug Authority on Monday approved emergency-use authorization for the Sinovac, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Zifivax vaccines, all of which will be used as booster shots. Several other vaccines are also being examined for emergency-use authorization.

Indonesia’s Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the government would consider the availability of vaccines in determining which boosters people will receive and that the boosters might be different from what people received in their first two doses.

People who received the Sinovac vaccine as their primary doses will receive half a dose of the Pfizer vaccine or half a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a booster, while those who received AstraZeneca’s vaccine as their primary doses will receive half a dose of the Moderna vaccine as a booster.

Associated Press writer Niniek Karmini contributed to this report.